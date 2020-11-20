Walmart Supercenter in Chatham reopens following damage from looting

CHICAGO — The Walmart in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, that sustained millions of dollars in damage during looting, is making a comeback months later.

The reopened Walmart Supercenter, at 8331 S. Steward Avenue, is complete with a brand new Health Clinic, virtually important to the Chatham and West Chatham neighborhoods.

The newly remodeled location was jam-packed when the doors opened at 7 a.m. Friday. Customers waiting in line to catch Black Friday sales, but more importantly, to access fresh groceries and prescriptions.

Walmart’s in-store health clinic offers the community primary care, dental care, vision care, psychiatric counseling and wellness programs.

Looters destroyed the store during unrest over controversial police shootings back in May, setting off fires that caused more than $3 million worth of damage.