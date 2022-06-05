CHICAGO — A new walking club is helping women build connections and explore Chicago.

Micaila Marcinko founded Chicago Girls Who Walk two months ago, eventually building connections and gaining thousands of followers.

Every weekend, the group picks a different location in Chicago, with participants just having to see the location online and show up. Many participants are new to Chicago.

“It’s really cool to see all of the sights of the city and show it around to people who haven’t been here,” Marcinko said.

Today’s walk left from Navy Pier and headed south towards Buckingham Fountain, which was recently turned on for the summer.

The organizers of the group hope to continue growing and building relationships with each other and the city in a new way.

“We didn’t expect for this to grow so big, we’re kind of taking it week by week, helping people to make those connections,” Marcinko said.