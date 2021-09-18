Walk raises awareness for mental health and support in Chicago

CHICAGO— Hundreds of people gathered in Chicago’s Jackson Park Saturday for a 5K for mental health awareness.

The walk was hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago. The organization educates and advocates for equitable access to mental health treatment and connects people with available services.

The resources are desperately needed as many are dealing with unresolved trauma and loss from gun violence in Chicago and anxiety and isolation from the pandemic.

Since last year’s stay at home order, calls to their hotline have surged. They’ve hired more people to meet the demand.

But when it comes to breaking stigma and addressing the needs of communities in crisis NAMI Chicago CEO Alexa James said more funding is needed.

“Everyone should be able to have access to these mental health services,” she said. “This is a human right.”

Last year’s NAMI walks event was virtual only.

This year was in-person and virtual.

For more information visit namichicago.org. You can call the NAMI Chicago hotline at 833-NAMI-CHI. (833-626-4244)