Walgreens, Uber team up to bring vaccines to underserved Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO – Walgreens and Uber have joined forces with Chicago Urban League to bring vaccines to underserved Chicago neighborhoods.

Monday’s announcement unveiled a new effort designed to connect available vaccines to eligible individuals, such as senior citizens who can’t get easy access to transportation.

Robert Kellman said Uber has committed 10,000,000 free rides across the country to bring people to the COVID-19 vaccine at their local Walgreens or remote vaccination sites.

“Transportation won’t be a barrier for anyone seeking access to the vaccine,” said Kellman.

In Chicago, seniors can receive a free ride to a Walgreens store to get the vaccine, with a focus on underserved communities.

“Chicago Urban League is encouraged by Walgreens and Uber’s efforts to partner with organizations like ours that work tirelessly in the fight for equity and equality. We look forward to collaborating with them to help ensure vaccines reach into communities of color more equitably,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president & CEO, Chicago Urban League.