Walgreens to open at least 500 in-store doctor offices within 5 years

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens has announced its becoming the first pharmacy chain to offer full-service doctor offices, following a trial period that began last year.

The Deerfield-based company will open 500-700 “Village Medical at Walgreens” locations within the next five years through a partnership with VillageMD.

The stores will be in 30 US markets and the company hopes to expand them after five years.

The locations will be staffed with primary care providers and plan on integrating pharmacists with doctors at one location.

They will accept a wide range of health insurance options, and offer comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services. Additionally, 24/7 care will be available via telehealth and at-home visits.

Most of the clinics will be approximately 3,330 square feet each, with some as large as 9,000 square feet. They will optimize existing space in the store, which will also still provide a range of retail products to customers.