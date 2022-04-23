CHICAGO — Waldos Forever Fest was cancelled Saturday due to a fire that broke out at a North Side auto shop.

Dispensary 33, the organizer of the marijuana-friendly event, announced the cancellation a few hours after the fire broke out. One person was hospitalized after the fire.

The event was supposed to take place in front of the dispensary, which was across the street from where the fire broke out.

Dispensary 33’s Andersonville location was also closed for the day. The company’s West Loop location remains open.

A makeup show for festival was announced for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Empty Bottle at 1035 N. Western Avenue. Attendees will be able to see performances from Sudan Archives, Jessy Lanza and more.

Tickets are available for $10. For more information visit Eventbrite.

The festival was created to education people about cannabis and to celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana.