Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the annual Freedman’s Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Chicago on Wednesday.

The White House said in a briefing that Harris would be in Illinois to showcase the Biden Administration’s achievements, including the President’s economic plan and bipartisan infrastructure law.

MORE POLITICAL NEWS | Your Local Election HQ

“The President’s economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs – jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said in its release on Monday.

No word yet on the vice president’s schedule while in the city.

The vice president last visited the city to campaign for Illinois Democrats before the midterm elections.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris and Pritzker in Chicago to help Illinois Democrats with midterm election voting as Bailey holds Chicago rally of his own

On Wednesday, President Biden will join Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. Speaker Nancy Pelosi will accompany White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu during his visit to San Francisco on Thursday.