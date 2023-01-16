CHICAGO — Voting is now underway after the city selected 50 finalists for its first annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Last month, Chicago officials announced the contest and encouraged residents to use their “ingenuity and imagination” to create names by Jan. 6.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation picked the finalists and voting is open through Jan. 31.

Residents can vote for up to six names.

The top six names will be selected to represent a plow in each of the city’s six snow districts.

The following names were picked as finalists.

Austin Plowers

B.B. PlowKing

Bean there, plowed that

Benny the Bull-izzard

Best in Snow

Better Call Salt

Big Frosty

Bill Flurray

Bozo the Snowplow

C3-Psnow

Celery Salt BAE

Chance the Scraper

City of Big Shovelers

Cold Faithful

Creedence Clear Road Survival

DA PLOW

Ernie Snowbanks

Ferris Blizzard’s Day Off

Hey now, you’re a plow star

HeyChicagoWhaddyaPLOW

Holy Plow!

I Pity the Snow

Ice-Ta-La-Vista

Ima B. Salty

Jean Baptise Point du Shovel

Little Dibbie

LollaPLOWlooza

Looper Scooper

Ludwig Mies van der Snow

Megameltasaurus

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

My Kind of Plow’n

Off to See the Blizzard

O-Plow Winfrey

PATROL-SALT-DeSLEET

Plowcasso

Plows on Parade

S’No Worries

Salter Payton

Sammy Snowsa

Sears Plower

Sir Salts-A-Lot

Sleet Home Chicago

Snow Cubs Snow

Snow Motion

Super Bowl Shovel

The Defridgerator Perry

The Great Plow-dini

The Plowminator