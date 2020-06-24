Vote to remove police from Chicago Public Schools expected; CTU to hold rally

CHICAGO — The Chicago School Board could decide Wednesday on whether to cancel the city’s contract with the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting Wednesday morning, and could vote on whether to end the contract with CPD. This comes after calls from activists to reallocate those funds.

Currently, CPS has a $33 million contract that keeps police officers in schools.

In 2018, 72 of the district’s 93 high schools had school resource officers. That’s 77 percent. All of which opted to keep those SRO’s in place for the latest school year.

Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Teachers Union will hold a caravan and march. They’re calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to provide adequate cleaning for schools, as well as calling on the school board to pull police out of schools. They want the money to be allocated to measures that make schools safer for students.

However, the union has said that local school councils cannot shift funds for school resource officers to other things such as social workers or counselors. It’s either take the policing or receive nothing at all.

Earlier this week, CPS CEO Janice Jackson held a news conference resisting the push by some to cut ties with Chicago police.

“I understand the need for change. I share the call for change. I want to be involved in that and we have to improve our program. But at the end of the day, the decision is a critical one and that decision should rest at the school level,” Jackson said.

The school board will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m.