CHICAGO — A vote to address financial resources for asylum seekers living in makeshift shelters across Chicago was tabled during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Before the meeting wrapped up, a protest in the morning led by some city council members was interrupted.

Leaders for Ex-cons for Community and Social Change demanded those who are getting out of prison aren’t overlooked.

“They got housing for us to go in prison but no housing for us when we return,” Tyrone Muhammad said.

Part of the council members’ proposal includes three types of shelters, some housing up to 400 people and others with no more than 30 people.

“This plan should be implemented to house every single person experiencing homelessness across the City of Chicago,” Lucia Caderon, Sgcho-Lopez’s chief of staff said. “These issues are hand-in-hand and we should be working together.”

During Wednesday’s city council meeting, several aldermen deferred discussion and a possible vote on using $51 million initially set to help with addiction to be used instead for asylum seekers.

“The unfortunate thing is that even if you were to allocate that $51 million today, that would have lasted about two months and we would be in the same exact spot come July,” 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez said.

Lopez said in the best interest of taxpayer dollars and the humanity of migrants, a solid plan needs to be set in stone before resources are allocated.

“We need a citywide solution because this is a citywide problem and the new mayor thought this was not his fault,” Lopez said. “This was