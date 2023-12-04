CHICAGO — An iconic Pacific Northwest donut staple is set to open within two weeks in Fulton Market.

Voodoo Doughnuts will open its 22nd location at 945 W. Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

The company began in 2003 in Portland, Oregon.

Following the 8 a.m. ribbon cutting celebration, doors will open to the public. The first 50 individuals in line will be treated “to a delightful surprise.”

“Oh my,” said Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO Chris Schultz. “We are thrilled to open our first store in Chicago just in time for all to enjoy some of that Voodoo Magic during the holiday season.”

Two of its most popular doughnuts are the Voodoo Doll and the Bacon Maple Bar.

Voodoo is pledging to contribute a portion of the grand opening day’s sales to Make-A-Wish Illinois.