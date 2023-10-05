CHICAGO — An iconic Pacific Northwest doughnut staple is headed to Chicago.

Voodoo Doughnut is bringing its 21st store to 945 W. Randolph in Fulton Market.

It began in 2003 in Portland, Oregon and became recognized as a leader in gourmet doughnuts.

“We’re incredibly excited to become a part of Fulton Market’s vibrant culinary landscape,” said CEO Chris Schultz. “Our fans have spoken, and we listened. Chicago’s rich food culture and diverse community make it an ideal location for our unique doughnut experience. We look forward to sharing our passion for extraordinary doughnuts with the people of Chicago.”

Two of its most popular doughnuts are the Voodoo Doll and the Bacon Maple Bar.

While the opening date is not known yet, the storefront has been painted pink.