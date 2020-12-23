Volunteers surprise 10-year-old shooting victim with gifts after she returns home from hospital

CHICAGO — Just last week, 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks returned home after she was shot while playing in a park near her South Shore home on October 7 and spent weeks fighting for her life.

After two months in the hospital she’s finally back home, although she’s still on a feeding tube. But knowing all she’s been through, volunteers decided to give La’Mya a Christmas surprise Wednesday.

“We’re going to uplift her spirits and make a Christmas for her,” community activist Andrew Holmes said. “I know she’s feeling down. We want to let her know it’s ok to still be a child, she’s gone through a lot of pain.”

La’Mya was with her older sister in Russell Square Park when witnesses say a group of teens got into an argument, then a gunman opened fire.

“That one bullet did a lot of damage to her internally, damaged her kidney, liver, intestine and gallbladder which they were unable to save,” her mother Shawnta Williams said.

La’Mya underwent two surgeries at Comer Children’s Hospital to repair the damaged organs and lost more than 10 pounds.

“Life will never get back to normal for her after going through something so traumatic but I want to see her get through it… just continue to heal and get back to herself,” Williams said.

No arrests have been made in this case, but Holmes says Area Two detectives do have good leads. The family is hoping for justice soon.

“I know what that mother is going through because I lost my own daughter, but I’m happy to see she got hers,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the family likely hasn’t had time or energy to do any shopping in the past two months, so he and other volunteers decided to brighten up their holidays by buying and delivering Christmas gifts to the young victim and her sisters Wednesday.

“It’s terrible for kids to have to wake up and be in fear they can’t sit on their own front porch,” said volunteer Dr. Vesna Markovic. “We have to come together as a community and show that support and love.“

While La’Mya’s mother says physically she is doing better, she worries about the emotional toll. But special moments do help.

“Just to see her so happy after everything she went through it meant a lot to me,” Shawnta Williams said.