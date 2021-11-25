Volunteers provide thousands of meals to Chicagoans in need on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — In an effort to ignite some cheer, volunteers all over Chicago gave back on Thanksgiving to those who need it the most.

Near Madison and Pulaski, Tamara Chapman, the owner of Tee’s Kitchen, used her gift of cooking by offering her dishes to the community.

“Cornbread, corn on the cobb, dressing, sweet potatoes, macaroni, it’s about eight or nine dishes out there,” Chapman said.

She fed approximately 150 people with her dishes.

“It really makes me feel good because our community with all the violence and stuff that’s going on, we need to pull together anyway and do more positive stuff for the community,” Steve McDaniels said. “That way we keep kids out of trouble and maybe someone will want to follow in her footsteps and do the same thing.”

Earlier Thursday morning on the South Side, The Rev. Jesse Jackson led Rainbow Push Coalition volunteers and members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority as they prepared and packed 400 meals that were delivered to the homeless, veterans and food pantries.

The 18th annual Catholic Charities Thanksgiving Lunch was also served Thursday. Hundreds of meals were donated to those in need.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“The pandemic of course has separated all of us and so this is an opportunity to remember that one of the great gifts we have in life is connecting with other people,” Cardinal Blase Cupich said.