CHICAGO — Armed with shovels, wheelbarrows, and other tools, volunteers spread out across Little Village Saturday to plant trees on blocks in need of a little bit more green.

Partner organization ‘Openlands’ partook as they continue to embark on a goal of planting at least 1,000 trees every year.

Celebrating their 60th anniversary Saturday, Openlands and those who volunteered planted 30 trees in the Little Village area.

For more information on Openlands, you can visit their website.