CHICAGO — Organizers hoping to shine a light on the lack of access to fresh food and other necessary supplies gave out produce, toys and electronics to the community at Genevieve Melody STEM Elementary School on the city’s West Side.

Approximately 300 boxes of produce were handed out, designed to benefit families, community members and Ukrainian families at St. Nicholas Ukrainian School.

For West Side residents who have seen shopping options shuttered recently, the access to fresh food makes a huge difference.

“We lost our ALDI and Save-A-Lot, so this is very helpful for the community,” Lamisha Davis said.

FreshHubs, an initiative aimed at tackling food insecurity, made it possible to distribute these 11 pound boxes to families, with produce and recipes inside.

Organizers are hoping for a grocery store to open up in the area soon to address the community’s long-standing issues with access to healthy food.