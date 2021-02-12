Volunteers distribute survival items to Chicago’s homeless during dangerously cold weekend

CHICAGO — During a dangerously cold week in Chicago, volunteers are teaming up to distribute survival supplies such as blankets, gloves and socks to those in need as a deep freeze hits the Chicago area.

Merrill Powers, the executive director of the Harbor Light Center, said volunteers will also be distributing hot drinks and food tonight, while offering transportation to shelters and warming centers.

The Salvation Army estimates that there are currently 60,000 homeless people living in Chicago, a population put in extreme danger when temperatures have dipped this low.

The city of Chicago reached out to volunteers, hoping to concentrate efforts in areas that are most affected. Parts of the Southeast Side and West Side, along with the area surrounding Lower Wacker Drive received much of the assistance.

Volunteers are advocating for more resources to fight the city’s housing crisis, looking for increased services and more affordable housing.