Volunteers collaborate with doctors to help more Chicagoans get vaccinated

CHICAGO — Thanks to a group known as the Chicago Vaccine Angels, an 89-year-old woman who lives in Bridgeport was able to get her vaccine without even leaving her apartment.

The group has teamed up with ‘InstaVaxx’ to help get shots to people who are elderly or disable, or otherwise considered homebound.

InstaVaxx began their partnership when Rejesh Inyengar of InstaVaxx had to vaccinate his 89-year-old mother at home due to various medical issues.

Only an eighth of the approximately 4,000 people around Chicago who fall into that category have received their shot so far.

For Jean Fresso, who received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, it was a day full of happiness.

“I feel better now with the shot, at least I have some protection. The other way I’d be afraid to be in contact with people so I feel comfortable,” Fresso said.

Volunteers are traveling several hours a day all around the Chicago area to help more people get vaccinated.

Candice Choi of the Chicago Vaccine Angels said their partnership with InstaVaxx has helped pick up the slack caused by issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The group said they’re not slowing down anytime soon, with the work being more than worth it to bring comfort to those who might need it the most.