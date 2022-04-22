CHICAGO — Ten volunteers will be patrolling CTA Red Line trains on Friday as a way to help decrease crime.

Crime has been an issue on the CTA as of recently — it’s up 17% according to city data — and a group called Violence Interrupters has formed to start working security on the Red Line during the morning and evening rush.

The volunteers, who will all be unarmed, will start at the 35th Street Red Line stop around 10 a.m. Friday.

CPD Supt. David Brown said his officers are working hand and hand with CTA’s private unarmed security guards which started riding the CTA system last March — an effort that will be ramped up. But the new group wanted to join in and help.

Tio Hardiman leads the Violence Interrupters and said he wants 50 unarmed people working in a private security role to ride the Red Line during the morning and afternoon rush.

“You shouldn’t be scared to go to work,” Andrew Har with 300 Elite Intel said. “How do you have that much stress before you go to work? It make no sense.”

The group is starting with 10 volunteers, but Hardiman envisions expanding if he can get some sort of an agreement or contract with the city.

Just this week Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia urged the CTA to do more with federal infrastructure dollars to provide safety for passengers and employees.

The CTA didn’t specifically respond to questions about Hardiman’s security team but did say it had doubled its unarmed security team to 200 and plans to expand to 300 soon. The CTA also encouraged people to call 911 if they see crime