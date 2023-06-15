CHICAGO — The Leone Beach Field House in Rogers Park is being used as a temporary shelter for migrants, but volunteers not being able to help out.

Migrants who are staying at the Inn of Chicago have expressed to volunteer Chaplain Claudia Figueroa that they’re not getting enough to eat or they’re being served moldy food. One claims she got sick from it.

“It’s either the moldy ham with the bread and some pasta. They’re like ‘Ms. Claudia you can tell it’s old,'” Figueroa said. “When I went to the Brands Park and the YMCA by Western and Touhy they’re like that’s what we get. That’s exactly what we get.”

Figueroa said the moldy food is only the beginning of issues concerning migrants. Even some claiming they aren’t being given medical care and are having to shower with cold water.

“All these chicken pox, some of them have had even COVID, there’s no space. They are literally sleeping next to one another. If not, one on top of each other, and their mental health. Their being mentally abused.” Figueroa said. “There’s no medicine given or anything.”

She said the experiences at some of the city shelters haven’t been the best for migrants and a handful have told her their short stay at the police stations was slightly better.

“It’s because at the police station people like us, you and I,” Figueroa said. “People in the community go there with trays of food anything they need. They’re allowed to have it. They’re able to eat there. They’re able to have it.”

WGN reached out to the city for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Figueroa said that while it has been difficult to help those staying in the shelters, she and others are still assisting migrants sleeping at police stations and are always in need of donations.