CHICAGO — Services begin Tuesday for 35-year-old Salena Claybourne, the WGN-TV security guard who was fatally shot while getting gas two weeks ago.

Claybourne was on her way home from her shift at WGN when she stopped for gas. According to police, she was sitting in her vehicle when a black sedan pulled up next to her and someone inside opened fire. She was shot in the left shoulder and face.

Prosecutors say Claybourne was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

Authorities identified Gregory Watson, 22, and his 17-year-old brother Dameonte Watson as the offenders. Both are in custody, charged with first-degree murder and attempted vehicular carjacking.

The 35-year-old leaves behind two daughters, age 15 and 14. Claybourne’s family hopes justice will prevail in her case.

Visitation is open to the public between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Acklin Funeral Home, located at 1325 W. 87th Street.

A GoFundMe created to help pay for funeral expenses and for Claybourne’s daughters has raised more than $37,400.