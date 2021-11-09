Visitation, funeral set Wednesday for Lakeview man pulled from Chicago River

CHICAGO — A visitation and funeral for Iñaki Bascaran, the 23-year-old whose body was recovered after disappearing Halloween weekend, will be held Wednesday in Glenview.

Bascaran’s wake will occur at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remarks of remembrance will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a mass at 7 p.m.

Bascaran had gone out on Halloween with friends to a bar in River North. Bascaran had FaceTimed his roommate, saying he was near a Walgreens and was coming home to his apartment, but he never arrived.

Friends and family commenced in a search for Bascaran, hoping for his safe return.

Officials recovered Bascaran’s body from the Chicago River near the 1000 block of South Wells Street around 5 p.m. last Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death.

Instead of flowers, the online obituary asks that memorials be sent to the following address:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, C/O Sr. Paulanne’s Needy Family Fund 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025