Visitation, funeral scheduled for fallen CPD officer Ella French

CHICAGO — A visitation and funeral for fallen officer Ella G. French has been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of next week respectively, according to police.

The visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple at 7740 South Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

French’s funeral services will be at the same location on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Officers gathered at the 4th District in the city’s South Deering community area for a vigil and balloon release to honor fallen CPD officer Ella French and her partner, who is currently fighting for his life.

A prayer vigil was held at CPD headquarters Friday afternoon for officer French, with faith leaders across the city gathering to speak about her bravery and dedication to the force, offering prayers for her family.

One speaker said he had recently been at the hospital bedside of her male partner, who was also shot.

He said the officer has a 3-year-old son and wife who he consoled, and also spoke to his father who is a retired Chicago police officer.

“He was committed, he was one of their own, he was a man in blue that took his calling seriously. He is fighting for his life right now,” the speaker said.

New details were also offered today on Emonte Morgan, the man accused of killing officer French.

He was free at the time, although he faced charges in connection with a hit-and-run four months ago. Witnesses said he hit a pedestrian who was hospitalized in serious condition.

Morgan was charged with a misdemeanor and posted bond the next day. The Chicago Sun-Times reports he was also on probation at the time for robbery.

Morgan was supposed to have a court hearing in connection to the incident this past Tuesday, three days after French was killed.

Officers stopped Morgan’s car at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue near the West Englewood and Chicago Lawn border last Saturday night.

Police said Morgan shot French and her partner, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officer French joined the department in April 2018.