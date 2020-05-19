Virtual classes help pet owners teach new dogs new tricks

CHICAGO — A record number of people are using their extra time at home as an opportunity to adopt a new canine member into their family.

But many new dog parents need help keeping them trained and entertained while activities are on hold due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

So Chicago’s largest no-kill animal shelter, PAWS Chicago, is now offering virtual dog training classes people can take from inside their own houses.

Not only do the classes offer a chance to teach new dogs new tricks, but they’re also an entertaining way for all involved to pass the time.

There are a variety of classes available that go beyond just “sit” and “stay” as well, including socialization for puppies, relaxation and grooming, and advanced maneuvers like spinning and jumping through hoops.

Details are available on the PAWS Chicago website.