CHICAGO — A violent crime spree on the city’s South Side ended in the Bridgeport neighborhood Friday morning with the death of a suspect.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a suspect wanted for multiple crimes, including the sexual assault of a female victim, kidnapping and armed robbery, was killed in a car crash. The crash happened after the suspect hit a squad car then rolled into a field.

According to police, an unidentified man entered a residential building in the 1500 block of South Wabash Ave. very early Friday morning. He approached a female, produced a knife and proceeded to batter and sexually assault the victim.

Police say the offender then encountered two more female victims and forced them and the sexual assault victim into a residence, then robbed all three at knifepoint. A male then entered the residence and was also held at knifepoint and robbed.

At this time, according to police, the sexual assault victim was able to flee and was later transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Then, according to police, the offender forced the three remaining victims into one of the victim’s cars and drove to a Subway restaurant at 31st St. and Halsted St., which is located right around the corner from a police station. The offender forced one of the victims into the Subway and robbed the cash register, according to police.

During this armed robbery, police say, the offender cut a fifth victim, a male, causing lacerations to the left shoulder. That victim refused medical attention.

Sources told WGN that another victim escaped the stolen car while the offender was robbing the Subway. That victim, police say, remained on the scene and did not report any injuries.

Meanwhile, according to police, the offender fled the Subway, with the two remaining armed robbery victims still in the stolen car. As the offender was fleeing, he struck a marked Chicago Police vehicle and continued to flee, driving down 31st St. to Pitney Ct.

Minutes after striking the police car, police say, the offender crashed, causing the vehicle to flip over. The offender was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The stolen car, which rolled into a field before coming to rest, was later towed.

According to police, the two robbery victims still inside the stolen care when it crashed sustained unspecified injuries. They were transported to a hospital in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.