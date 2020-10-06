Violence continues in Albany Park after man shot, killed Monday afternoon

CHICAGO — Albany Park residents continue to be on edge from violence after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 4800 block of North Bernard Street on the report of a shooting. A 38-year-old man was found shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, where he died.

People who live in the 17th police district, including Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor, said they are fed up with shootings.

“It’s actually pretty common to hear that around here,” resident Johnny Orellana said. “It’s an every day thing when you hear it it’s just Albany park already, you just got to be careful.”

Resident said the shootings are the result of escalating gang conflicts in the area.

On Sept. 16, five people were shot in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.