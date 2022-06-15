The Italian instrument Minghuan Xu has been playing for 20 years is gone less than two weeks away from her performance at the University of Chicago.

CHICAGO — A talented violinist who had her priceless instrument taken during a home burglary in South Loop has had it returned, police said.

“Losing something like that is completely heartbreaking to me because I’m a professional violinist,” Minghuan Xu said at the time.

Amid her devastation, Xu said the theft was like “losing my own voice.”

Worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, Xu’s 1758 Nicolas Gagliano violin was loaned to her by a private sponsor.

On Wednesday evening, Chicago Police’s 1st District tweeted that the violin has been safely returned. No other details were provided.