Village of Dixmoor loses water supply due to drop in water pressure

Water flows from a bathroom tap. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Residents in Dixmoor have been left without a water supply Saturday after water pressure fell to half its normal levels, according to village officials.

Village officials said water pressure levels must be in the range of 35 to 36 pounds of pressure per square inch to service the village. On Saturday, pressure levels fell into single digits at various times.

The village declared a State of Emergency last Thursday amid ongoing water concerns for the village. Water for the village is solely supplied by the nearby City of Harvey.

