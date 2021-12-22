Vigil to honor Chicago firefighter who died after battling Northwest Side fire

CHICAGO — A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday morning to honor a Chicago firefighter who died after being critically injured while battling a fire last week.

Mashawn Plummer, 30, was responding to a fire at a two-floor apartment building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday, when he was critically injured. He died Tuesday.

The vigil is open to the public and will be held at Chicago Fire Department Engine 94, 5758 W Grace Street, at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

During the fire, two men were transported to Resurrection Hospital after receiving burns and one of them was later pronounced dead. A woman was also transported to Loyola Medical Center.

A long procession took place Tuesday evening from Loyola Medical Center to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Plummer leaves behind his parents and four sisters.

