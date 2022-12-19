CHICAGO — Family and friends gathered Monday to honor a teenage girl who was shot and killed on the City’s West Side last Friday.

CPD said just before 6 p.m. Friday two teens were inside an apartment building in the 100 block of North Oakley Street when they were struck by gunfire from outside.

16-year-old Kimberly Campbell was hit in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died from her wounds. An unidentified 15-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound.

“I’m forever going to be hurt, because nobody can tell me this is real,” said Trashonda Allen, Kimberly’s mom.

Family members said Kimberly attended Phoenix Military Academy High School, worked concessions at Soldier Field, was soft spoken and hard working.

“She enjoyed what she did in life,” said Selina Leonard, Kimberly’s aunt. “She really did, and we were proud of her.”

Heading into the week before Christmas, the loss leaves little for Kimberly’s family to celebrate, but they said they still want justice for what happened to her.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in their investigation, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

“My child didn’t deserve this,” Allen said. “She didn’t deserve this.”