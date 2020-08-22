Vigil held Friday after 12-year-old son of CFD firefighter shot while playing basketball

CHICAGO — Family held a vigil Friday night after a 12-year-old son of a CFD firefighter was shot last weekend while playing basketball.

The boy’s father and other residents of Woodlawn gathered outside Mamie Till-Mobley Park, where he was shot last Friday night, to take a stand against gun violence.

Community members said Woodlawn is a peaceful area and it should be safe for children to play in their beloved park.

“A kid should be able to go to a park without worrying about being shot at a park. That’s the last thing that was on my mind when he came out to the park with his relatives,” father John Shorter said. “I had to worry about my son on a nice, beautiful day to be shot for no reason.”

The 12-year-old was shot several times in the leg and he was not the intended, police said.

The boy is in good spirits and has been walking with the help of a walker.

“When you do wrong, we don’t reward. We don’t reward by being quiet. These are innocent babies, this baby could be dead. I’m mad as hell,” said family friend Keith Perry. “It’s not a black, white, latino issue. It’s a human race issue. It has to stop, these babies have to be able to live.”

Anyone is information is urged to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.