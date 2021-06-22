Vigil held for couple killed in Humboldt Park attack following Puerto Rican Day Parade

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor the lives of the couple dragged out of their vehicle and killed over the weekend in Humboldt Park following the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on the report of an attack and subsequent shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man, later identified as Gyovanny Arzuaga and his 23-year-old partner Yasmin Perez, the mother of their two children, were rushed by a group of men and dragged out of their vehicle.

City cameras captured the shooting. Perez was in the driver’s seat and was shot in the neck and was initially transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Family and their attorney said she passed away on Tuesday morning.

Aruzuaga put his body over Perez and was shot in the head. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The young father was one of 10 victims who died in weekend violence.

A friend of the couple spoke ahead of the vigil as she comes to grips with what happened.

“We’re just really upset and we’re angry,” said Janette Rodriguez. “At first I didn’t really believe it, I was numb. But it’s been hitting me these past couple of days. Justice will be served. Karma will come around for everyone eventually.”

Memorial for the couple

The ambush took place only hours after the Puerto Rican Day Parade was held in the same area.

A friend of the couple said they moved to Hanover Park to “have a better life” and Arzuaga was from the neighborhood.

A GoFundMe for the couple’s funeral costs and children has raised over $30,000 at this time.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.