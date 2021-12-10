Vigil held for 71-year-old man shot to death in Chinatown

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Friday evening for Woom Sing Tse, a 71-year-old man who was shot to death in Chinatown Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the killing near the intersection of 23rd Place and Princeton Avenue, showing the suspect shooting from a car before getting out and continuing to fire at Tse.

The suspect, Alphonso Joyner, was arrested later Tuesday on the Kennedy Expressway. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Tse was a grandfather who immigrated from China 50 years ago to create a better life for his family.

“He’s a hardworking man. Did nothing wrong, I don’t think he even had a speeding or parking ticket. Did everything right by the book,” Tse’s son William Tse said.