Vigil held for 24-year-old breast cancer survivor killed in Lakeview hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A vigil was held Monday night to remember the life of a young breast cancer survivor tragically struck and killed in a hit-and-run on the North Side earlier this month.

On a sunny afternoon on Saturday, August 14, Nahiomy Alvarez and her friend Sophie Allen, had just taken a photo together in front of Wrigley Field’s marquee.

Alvarez was showing Allen, who was visiting from Florida, the city when they were walking in the 800 block of West Addison Street at around 12:30 p.m.

“A car lost control and turned right into us and somehow by some miracle I’m here and Sophie is not,” Alvarez said.

Surveillance video showed a gold BMW lose control then swerve onto Fremont. The driver jumped the curb and hit the two women, before crashing into a fence.

The driver and passenger ran from the scene, police said. Just before the incident, a man in a white Jeep Renegade said he was hit by the same vehicle at Addison and Halsted.

Nahiomy Alvarez and Sophie Allen

Allen suffered fatal head injuries and Alvarez suffered a concussion.

On Monday night, friends joined Alvarez to remember Sophie Allen. She was known as a joyful, caring person who loved to surf, travel and play soccer.

Allen was a breast cancer survivor who just recently finished her last chemotherapy treatments in June. Allen and Alvarez met when they both worked in Washington D.C.

Alvarez is vowing to keep her memory alive and to seek justice.

“This person murdered my friend in the middle of the day in the most popular part of Chicago,” Alvarez said. “For me, across the street from a police station, it’s important to me we find closure.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.