Vigil held for 1-year-old fatally shot in Englewood

CHICAGO — Family members held a vigil for a child who was fatally shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Twenty-month-old Sincere Gaston and his mother were in the 6000 block of South Halsted Street on June 27 around 2 p.m. when Sincere was shot during a drive-by. The two were on their way to a laundromat.

Sincere’s father, Thomas Gaston, said he never in a million years did he think he would lose his son. His wife, Yasmin, doesn’t want to believe the harsh reality that their little boy is gone.

There was an outpouring of support Wednesday for Sincere’s family.

The little boy’s family has been touched by violence before. Sincere’s grandmother had also buried her son, and now has to bury her grandson.

Members of Chicago Cred, a non-profit violence reduction program attended by the young victim’s father, said they wished they could do more.

“I think that so many of us, happily, would’ve given our lives so that these babies here on the south side and the west side could live. We can’t do that, or we can try and do is dedicate ourselves to work in that much harder to making sure we don’t lose any more babies,” Arne Duncan, Chicago Cred, said.

The Andrew Holmes Foundation is offering a $14,000 reward to anyone that provides information leading to a conviction.