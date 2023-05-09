CHICAGO — A vigil was held at the Chicago Police Department’s 5th District Tuesday in remembrance of officer Areanah Preston, who was shot and killed outside her Avalon Park home early Saturday morning.

According to police, Preston had just returned home from a tour of duty, when she was found with a gunshot wound in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue around 1:42 a.m.

Police said an officer administered medical aid before Preston was taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Preston was set to graduate with a master’s degree in Law from Loyola University Chicago Saturday, with dreams one day of joining the FBI to further a career investigating sex crimes, according to Loyola Law Professor Sara Block.

“I think she saw herself as someone who could both overcome challenges, and help other people,” said Block, one of Preston’s professors at the Loyola School of Law.

The next day after the fatal shooting, CPD reported a SWAT incident occurred in the 7600 block of South Bishop Avenue around 8:25 p.m., where sources tell WGN that several individuals were taken into custody after what was described as a “tense standoff.”

CPD has not officially identified the reason behind the SWAT incident.

No charges have been filed in relation to either incident.

No other information is available at this time.