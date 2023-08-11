CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a postal service worker was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The 53-year-old carrier was in the 1500 block of North Long around 1:15 p.m. Thursday when two people got out of a parked car and robbed the carrier of personal items and post office property.

The carrier was not injured.

Home surveillance videos captured the incident and shows two people getting out of the car and displaying firearms.

Police and postal inspectors noticed on the video what sounds like an adult voice coming from the car directing the two robbers what to do.

On Thursday, U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in an armed robberies of mail carriers earlier this month

The armed robbery and shooting took place on the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue in Chicago’s Kilbourn neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

The wounded letter carrier surviving the attack.

It has not yet been determined if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 4088796.