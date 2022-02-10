Video shows man throwing brick at Weiner’s Circle after being told to wear a mask

CHICAGO — The Weiner’s Circle posted video on Twitter Thursday showing the moment a man threw a brick at their restaurant after being turned away for not wearing a mask.

According to police, around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a man attempted to order food at the Lincoln Park hotdog stand and when asked to put on a mask, police said he became irate.

The video shows the man speaking to someone at the counter, who can not be seen on video. The man turns to leave the restaurant and is then seen grabbing a handful of snow and tosses it at the counter. The second time he grabs the snow, he runs into the restaurant and throws it at the employees behind the counter. He is then seen walking out.

The Weiner’s Circle said he came back later that night and tossed a brick at the front door and shattered it. The video shows the man wearing a hoodie and running away after he tosses the item.

The restaurant said everyone is safe and they are grateful for the support received after they shared about the incident.

The Weiner’s Circle posted a photo of a license plate they believe belongs to the man officials are searching for.

No one has been taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.