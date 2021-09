CHICAGO — A bike rider sent WGN disturbing video of a car weaving dangerously around cyclists Sunday during Chicago’s Bike the Drive.

According to witnesses, a car went through the roadblocks intended to protect the bike riders from traffic.

Onlookers and cyclists reported the incident to the police. The driver, however, has not been nabbed by authorities.

One of the cyclists said kids took part in the drive, and the ordeal could have turned tragic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.