Video shows Chicago police officer place knee on woman’s neck at Northwest Side mall

CHICAGO – After Chicago police pulled people out of a vehicle in a mall parking lot, one officer was seen placing his knee on a woman’s neck.

It happened on Sunday at around 3 p.m. at the Brickyard Mall in the Monclare neighborhood.

Police surrounded a vehicle in the parking lot and in a matter of moments, the car’s windows were smashed with some of the occupants pulled out.

The incident was captured by several people at the mall at the time, including James D. Smith, who is related to the people in the car.

One of the officers was seen putting his knee on a women’s neck while she was on the ground.

Smith said the whole thing was reminiscent on what took place with George Floyd.

“At times, it feels like we are not given a chance at this point,” Smith said. “No one needs to be treated wrongly at all.”

Chicago police said they were at the mall because some stores were looted before the video.

Police said Mia Wright was placed into custody and charged with disorderly conduct after she was allegedly observed assembled with three or more persons for the purpose of using force or violence to disturb the peace.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has reached out to some of the people recorded the incident to hear directly from them.

“The Chicago Police Department strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with respect. Anyone who feels they have been mistreated by a CPD officer is encouraged to call 311 and file a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” Chicago police said in a statement.