Video shows brazen armed carjacking at West Loop car wash Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO – Video WGN News obtained shows a brazen armed carjacking Saturday afternoon at a West Loop car wash.

Just after Noon on Saturday, police responded to a car wash in the 400 block of North Halsted on the report of an armed carjacking.

In it, a 30-year-old man and woman are waiting for a car wash when two men, wearing all black, approach both windows.

The pair exit the vehicle and appear to be robbed before running away.

Chicago police said the suspects stole the Range Rover then fled southbound on Halsted. No injuries were reported.

Carjackings remained high with 219 in January following a year where they skyrocketed across the city. In February, Chicago police said 121 of them took place, acknowledging the frigid cold and a task force put it place.

You can leave an anonymous tip for Area Three detectives at cpdtip.com.