Video released of woman accused of random North Side stabbings

CHICAGO — Police are still looking for a woman accused of stabbing people at random on the North Side. On Sunday, surveillance video of the incident was released by authorities.

According to police, the unidentified woman stabbed three victims for “no apparent reason at all.” In a fourth incident, police said the woman also threatened to shoot a victim for no reason.

Video shows the woman running away after she allegedly stabbed a woman inside a Mariano’s store at 3030 N. Broadway. The victim survived.

A timeline of the incidents is as followed:

4800 block of North Marine Drive on June 5 at approx. 10:45 am.

1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue on June 5 at approx. 8:45 pm.

4821 N. Broadway Ave. on June 9 at approx. 4:40 pm.

3030 N. Broadway Ave. on June 11 at approx. 4:25 pm.

“It’s scary,” Ivar Alvarez, who works a few feet away from where one of the suspects was stabbed, told WGN. “I remember growing up over here and it’s pretty safe. Now, we are hearing about all this crazy stuff, especially coming over here working. I walk to get lunch and stuff. That’s kind of insane.”

The woman is described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches and was wearing a pink top in three of the incidents.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.