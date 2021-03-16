Video released of suspects wanted in Chicago officer shooting on South Side

CHICAGO – Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a city police officer Monday afternoon.

The surveillance video comes after police recovered the getaway car in what the department calls an “ambush” of one of their own.

In the video released Tuesday, a man wanted for aggravated battery is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Bible verse on the front, a Bible scene on the back and a unique pair of gym shoes.

According to police, the suspect(s) may be operating a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with IL License Plate # AQ20084.

On Monday, the officer was in the 8900 block of South Stony Island in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood when he was shot. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the officer was stopped at a traffic light at around 12:30 p.m. when the gunman pulled up alongside the officer’s vehicle and began shooting.

The officer was shot in the lower torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and successfully underwent surgery.

The surgeon who operated on him said the officer was “doing well” after surgery and is in fair condition.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.