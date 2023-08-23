CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released bodycam footage on Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood last month.

According to COPA, Chicago police officers responded near 300 West 56th Place after police received a complaint for a trespassing incident on July 24.

CPD officers reportedly monitored the area through a Police Observation Device (POD) and observed a group of individuals in a cul-de-sac. Several CPD officers arrived in the area in four unmarked police vehicles.

Upon their arrival, officers exited their vehicles to engage the group of individuals on foot as well as an individual driving a black sedan.

While on foot, multiple officers attempted to engage the driver of the black sedan, as the vehicle attempted to leave the area, striking a police vehicle, and ultimately fleeing the scene.

During this altercation, two officers discharged their firearms at the moving sedan. A CPD officer was hit in the crossfire and later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The suspect driving the black sedan has yet to be taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident are asked to contact the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) at 312-746-3609 or click here.