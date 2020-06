GILMAN, Ill. — Severe weather hit south of Chicago Tuesday evening.

Video out of Iroquois County captured a tornado touch down just west of Gilman, Illinois.

Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers caught the tornado on camera looking southwest from Interstate 57 and the Ashkum exit.

They said the tornado lasted only two to five minutes.

No reports of any damage.

