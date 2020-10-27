WATCH: Victim, lawyers discuss Waukegan fatal police shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Lawyers for a woman wounded by Waukegan police will discuss their plans in response to the shooting.

Tafara Williams, 20, remains hospitalized. Williams’ boyfriend Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed in the shooting during the traffic stop last week.

Waukegan police have said Williams was driving and Stinnette was a passenger in a vehicle that fled the traffic stop conducted by an officer, and that the vehicle was later spotted by another officer. Police said that as the second officer approached, the vehicle started moving in reverse and the officer — fearing for his safety — opened fire. No weapon was found in the vehicle.

Williams, who was in the driver’s seat, says the car backed up only after she lost control from being shot.

The officer was fired after the shooting.