CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Chicago in the coming days and weeks.

Harris will be a special guest speaker on Sunday at The Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Annual Convention. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition was formed by Rev. Jesse Jackson and advocates for peace and justice worldwide while fighting for social change.

A week later, on July 24, Harris will deliver remarks on the final day of UnidosUS’ 2023 Annual Conference at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. UnidosUS is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization

Harris will then return to Chicago on Aug. 11 for a meeting on gun safety. Harris will speak at the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Sense University 2023. The group, America’s largest gun violence prevention organization, advocates for “evidence-based solutions” to end gun violence nationwide.

The White House said the visits are opportunities to speak directly with Black Americans, Latinos, women, young people and students, and faith leaders in communities nationwide.

The Vice President last visited the city of Chicago in January to highlight President Joe Biden’s economic plan.