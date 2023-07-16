CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago on Sunday to speak at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention and Concert.

This comes as Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he is stepping down from the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.

The coalition also welcomed its next leader, Dallas-based Rev. Frederick Haynes.

“The Rev. Jesse Lewis Jackson Sr., I stand here on his shoulders because no one with sense would try to stand in his shoes,” Haynes said. “His shoes are so large. They’ve taken us so far.”

Hundreds filled the pews at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn for the convention.

As Haynes takes over the coalition, Black activists, lawmakers and clergy paid tribute to the work and vision of Jackson.

“Someone who deeply believes in the promise of our country,” Harris said. “A fighter for freedom and human rights for all people. It is my joy to congratulate Rev. Dr. Freddy Haynes. I’ve known him and worked with him for over 20 years.”

As the coalition celebrates the transfer of leadership, Jackson is making it clear where he stands with his decision to stop down.

“I’m not retiring, I’m pivoting how to fight for social justice,” he said.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, President Joe Biden praised Jackson for his work.

“Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our nation forward through tumult and triumph,” the statement in part read. “Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.”

Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden look forward to working with the next leaders of the coalition.

“Jill and I are grateful to Reverend Jackson for his lifetime of dedicated service and extend our appreciation to the entire Jackson family,” the statement read. “We look forward to working with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition as he hands the torch to the next generation of leadership, just as we will continue to cherish the counsel and wisdom that we draw from him.”