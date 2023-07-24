CHICAGO — For the second time in as many weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the city of Chicago.

Harris’ return to Chicago will see her deliver remarks on the final day of UnidosUS’ 2023 Annual Conference at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. UnidosUS is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

The Vice President will return to Chicago on Aug. 11 to speak at the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Sense University 2023.

Last Sunday, Harris spoke at The Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Annual Convention. There, she welcomed the organization’s next leader, Dallas-based Rev. Frederick Haynes, who was set to replace Rev. Jesse Jackson following his announcement that he would be stepping down from the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.

The White House said the visits are opportunities to speak directly with Black Americans, Latinos, women, young people and students, and faith leaders in communities nationwide.