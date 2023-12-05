BERWYN, Ill. — A century-old bakery in Berwyn is permanently shutting its doors on Tuesday.

Vesecky’s Bakery, located at 6634 West Cermak Road, has been in business for over 100 years.

In a Facebook post Monday, the bakery announced Tuesday would be their last day open.

We know it’s a bit early, but due to circumstances tomorrow, Tuesday, will be our last day open. We are so grateful to all of you for your support throughout the many years. We will not be reserving orders by phone. It will be by a first come first serve today and tomorrow. Thank you! Vesecky’s Bakery

Owner, Nancy Vesecky, told WGN News it was “just time to retire.”

According to the bakery, Vesecky’s is a fourth generation Czech style bakery specializing in Kolacky, rye bread, Houska and hotdogs baked in the bun.